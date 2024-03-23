'I have cancer': Kate Middleton says she is undergoing chemotherapy. Watch her video

Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales, revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy.

The update from the 42-year-old royal after a "tough couple of months" comes after weeks of speculation over her health and recovery.

In a personal video message released by Kensington Palace, a weak looking Kate said her planned "major" abdominal surgery in January was "successful" and it was initially thought her condition was non-cancerous.

"Tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Princess Kate said in her video message.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family... It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok, she said.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," she added, on a positive note.

She described having William by her side as a "great source of comfort and reassurance", adding: "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you  it means much to us both." "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," she added.

Kensington Palace said the video message was filmed on Wednesday by BBC Studios, the production arm of the BBC.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Princess of Wales had shown "tremendous bravery" with her statement, wishing her a "speedy recovery".

Here's what is known:

Kate had what was described as abdominal surgery on Jan. 16. The news wasn't announced until the next day, when Kensington Palace revealed that Kate was recovering from a planned operation.

At the time, officials said her condition wasn't cancerous but did not specify what kind of surgery, saying only that it was successful.

The statement from Kensington Palace said Kate found out about the cancer after post-surgery tests were done.

While it's rare to find cancer after surgery for a noncancerous problem, it does happen in about 4% of such surgeries, said Dr. Yuman Fong, a surgeon at City of Hope cancer center in Southern California.

The palace statement said no details would be provided about her cancer or her treatment, other than she started it in late February.

'We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy as we all do,' the statement said.

After successful surgery, chemotherapy is often used to help kill any stray cancer cells and to prevent the cancer from coming back. Treatments have evolved, and when chemo is used now, it's sometimes for shorter periods or lower doses than it once was.

Fatigue, nausea, tingling in the hands and feet, and sometimes hair loss are side effects of chemotherapy, said Dr. Monica Avila of Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. But there are medications for improving these side effects. And cold caps that cool the scalp can prevent hair loss, Avila said.

'A patient can take anywhere from a few weeks to a month or two to recover from those effects,' Avila said. Numbness and tingling can take longer to disappear, she said.

The palace statement said that will be up to her doctors. "The princess is now on a recovery pathway," the statement said.