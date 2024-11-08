IBM and Ferrari team up to supercharge fan engagement in Formula 1 with next-gen data and analytics

IBM has announced a multi-year partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, making it the official Fan Engagement and Data Analytics Partner of Formula 1’s most historic team, beginning in 2025. With a focus on cutting-edge fan experiences, this collaboration brings IBM’s advanced analytics and digital technology expertise to Ferrari’s world-renowned motorsport brand, aiming to take fan interaction and data-driven insights to the next level.

The partnership includes a reimagined mobile app, set to launch during the 2025 racing season, which will offer fans a highly immersive experience using IBM’s data analytics to deliver personalised content and insights in real-time. Ferrari’s extensive data archive, both current and historical, will be transformed by IBM’s platform to create meaningful fan interactions and engage racing enthusiasts with unique, customised features.

“In Formula 1, seconds matter whether it’s on or off the track. The ability for Scuderia Ferrari HP to quickly deliver world-class insights from their abundant data will only happen through the benefit of technology,” shared Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at IBM. Through this partnership, Ferrari seeks to “bring a new dimension to motorsport enthusiasts and our loyal fans,” said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Ferrari’s Chief Racing Revenue Officer.

IBM’s history of working with iconic sports institutions such as Wimbledon and the US Open has cemented its position as a leader in leveraging data for high-stakes environments. This Ferrari collaboration is expected to reflect the same ethos, combining IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI capabilities to transform the fan experience while supporting Ferrari’s operational excellence on and off the track.