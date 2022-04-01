If India wants to buy anything from Russia, we are ready to discuss it: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Viktorovich Lavrov stated on Friday that if India wants to buy anything from Russia, they are ready to discuss it. He said this when asked about India's plan to buy discounted Russian oil. He added that Russia and India have very good relations.

"If India wants to buy anything from us, ready to discuss & reach mutually acceptable cooperation," said Lavrov at a press interaction on Friday, reported ANI. He interacted with the press soon after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The high-level talks took place in the backdrop of indications that India could buy greater volumes of discounted Russian oil and both sides were keen on having a ruble-rupee arrangement for bilateral trade.

Lavrov further added that Russia appreciated the position that India has taken on the Ukraine situation. Unlike many other leading powers, India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and it abstained from the votes at the UN platforms in condemning the Russian aggression.

He said Russia is committed to continue with India its cooperation in the defence sector. "I believe that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence & the concentration on real national legitimate interests. The same policy based in the Russian Federation & this makes us, as big countries, good friends & loyal partners," said Lavrov.

Lavrov conveyed that no pressure from US can affect Russia's partnership with India. "They (US) are forcing others to follow their politics," said Lavrov.

He explained that Russia has developed a system to engage in trade in national currencies with countries like India and efforts to move away from the dollar-based payment system will intensify. He added that Russia is exploring ways to bypass impediments for bilateral trade with its allies and partners.

"More and more transactions will be done using national currencies and bypassing dollar-based system," he told a select group of reporters.

Lavrov arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening after concluding a two-day visit to China. The Russian foreign minister is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

