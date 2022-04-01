Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in India, likely to meet PM Modi today

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who has arrived in India for a two-day official visit, is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on April 1. Lavrov's visit will focus on the global geopolitical situation amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Welcoming the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov as he arrives in New Delhi for an official visit," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a media advisory on Lavrov's visit, however, it doesn't mention any meeting between the Russian foreign minister and PM Modi.

People familiar with the preparations for the talks told India Today that India is also expected to press Russia for ensuring timely delivery of several military hardware as well as components of the S-400 missile systems.

Lavrov is likely to debrief India on Russia's operations in Ukraine and peace talks with the country. The Russian foreign minister's visit comes amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. India has thus far maintained a neutral position and has asked both countries to resolve the dispute through dialogue.

PM Modi held phone conversations with his Russian President Vladimir on February 24, March 2 and March 7, while he has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy twice.

Jaishankar had said in Parliament last week that India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been "steadfast and consistent" and that it has been seeking immediate cessation of violence.

