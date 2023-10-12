‘If it can happen in Israel, it can happen in America’: US Republican Vivek Ramaswamy on Hamas attack

US GOP presidential hopeful said if an attack like Hamas’ can happen in Israel, it can happen in the US too. He said the American borders were porous and as many as 70,000 “special interest aliens” have already been apprehended. Special interest aliens are people from countries that have been identified by the US government as promoting or protecting terrorism or posing some sort of national threat to the US. Ramaswamy also spoke about how the US should help Israel and not only offer “emotional outbursts”.

“If it can happen in Israel, it can happen here in America. In the last 2 years, 70,000 “special interest aliens” from countries with known Islamic extremist ties were apprehended trying to enter our country through our borders, yet the reality is countless more have undoubtedly entered given the porous nature of our de facto open borders. This is unacceptable & dangerous. I visited the Northern Border last weekend & I’m headed to Eagle Pass, TX on Friday to see the Southern Border crisis with my own eyes. We will fix this,” said Ramaswamy in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The border town of Eagle Pass in Texas announced a state of emergency last month after nearly 6,000 migrants crossed the Rio Grande River from Mexico in two days.

Ramaswamy also criticised his Republican colleagues Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Lindsey Graham and Dan Crenshaw of “emotional outbursts” instead of serious solutions in a separate post. “These emotional outbursts are unhelpful & unserious. The US should provide Israel with diplomatic support, intelligence-sharing, and necessary munitions to defend its own homeland, while taking special care to avoid a broader regional war in the Middle East that would *not* advance US interests,” he said.

He said the US should offer robust intelligence support and provide additional military supplies, confirm an American ambassador to Israel with vacant embassies in Egypt, Libya, and Oman filled in quick succession. Ramaswamy said that the US should end all nuclear proliferation in the Middle East and phase out Iran’s nuclear program immediately. He also said that “Biden’s disastrous plan” to share nuclear technology with Saudi Arabia should be stopped.

The Republican said that the deportation of resident aliens who have served with Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad should be fast-tracked. The US should also work with Israel to identify countries willing to accept peaceful Palestinians.

Ramaswamy also said that the UN should be warned of consequences if it draws false equivalences between Israel and the terrorists that target it.

“FINISH THEM!! FINISH THEM!!” -@NikkiHaley



“Just level the place!!” -@LindseyGrahamSC



“The war to end all wars!” -@DanCrenshawTX



“Just Do It!!” -@Mike_Pence



These emotional outbursts are unhelpful & unserious. The U.S. should provide Israel with diplomatic support,… pic.twitter.com/gskOcFMQBV — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 12, 2023

Since Hamas’ incursion on Saturday, Gaza has been put under total seize by Israel. Israel’s retaliation with airstrikes has left 340,000 homeless in Gaza, who have been huddling in UN-designated shelters or shattered streets.

Israel says that the death toll has reached 1,200, including 200 soldiers. Over 2,700 have been injured and scores have been taken hostage. The death toll in Gaza has reached 1,200, and around 5,600 have been wounded, as per Palestinian media.

