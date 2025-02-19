'Illegal alien deportation flight': White House shares 'ASMR' video of shackled immigrants, Musk says...

The White House has released a controversial video showing shackled immigrants being prepared for deportation, drawing sharp reactions online. The footage, taken at an airport in Seattle, captures restrained individuals in handcuffs and ankle chains as they board a deportation flight.

The 41-second clip, captioned "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight", features close-up shots of shackles being lifted from a basket, jingling as they are placed on the tarmac. One segment shows an immigrant walking past an officer with his hands cuffed, while another captures a man’s feet in chains as he climbs the stairs to the aircraft. The video, however, does not reveal the faces of those being deported.

Related Articles

ASMR reference

What has particularly caught public attention is the White House’s description of the video, where it referred to the sounds of shackles as “ASMR” (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) — a term commonly used to describe soothing audio experiences such as whispers or tapping sounds.

The unusual reference sparked online reactions, including from billionaire Elon Musk, who commented, “Haha wow.” However, many social media users criticised the administration for its apparent insensitivity toward the deportation process.

"I would've mistaken this for a parody account if not for the verification badge; This is absolutely sickening. Whoever is handling this account needs to be sacked," social media influencer Daniel Regha said in reply to the White House tweet.

"This is absolutely horrific," tweeted Nigerian human rights activist Rinu Oduala.

"This is the world’s greatest democracy? Since when is deportation a form of entertainment?" wondered another user.



Mass deportations under new immigration policy

Since taking office on January 20, President Donald Trump has intensified deportations as part of his immigration crackdown. Thousands of undocumented immigrants have been sent back, including over 300 Indian nationals in recent weeks. The large-scale removals have raised concerns among Indian families and immigration advocates, who fear further escalations in deportation efforts.

With the video now going viral and discussions heating up, the White House’s messaging strategy on immigration continues to face intense scrutiny.

