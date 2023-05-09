Imran Khan arrest: Massive protests erupt in Pakistan; Air force dummy aircraft set on fire

The arrest of ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Tuesday led to massive protests and demonstrations by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters across the country. PTI workers entered compounds of army commanders' residence in Lahore and army HQ in Rawalpindi, as per reports. PTI workers protested in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, reported Geo News.

A video reportedly showed that a thick black smoke billowing from the place where protests are happening in Pakistan.

In Karachi, protesters clashed with the police near Nursery where they pelted stones at police vehicles and tore down street lights. Reports also showed that police fired teargas shells and water cannons at the protesters. Police also fired teargas shells at protesters on Rawalpindi's Murree Road.

The PTI supporters were seen shouting "Release Imran Khan," and "Shut down Pakistan," in the streets of Lahore, Faizabad, Bannu, and Peshawar. People of Lahore moving from Liberty towards Lahore Cantt," tweeted PTI's handle.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Air force dummy aircraft was set on fire outside Mianwali air base. It has been further reported that two protesters died in Pakistan's Faisalabad in Punjab province, over 180 km east of provincial capital Lahore after Army fired to stop their protests against Imran Khan's arrest earlier in the day.

Imran Khan's party Twitter handle asked Pakistanis to come out and protest against his arrest. "Pakistan, its your time now. It's now or never an opportunity. People must come out to defend their country now," it tweeted.

Khan's supporters have started protests in various cities against his arrest. The party workers started converging at the Insaf House, PTI main office, in Karachi, in Peshawar and Lahore. There were also reports of workers seen on the roads of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as well.

Imran Khan has been arrested by Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case. He was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The arrest of the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician comes a day after the powerful army accused Khan of levelling baseless allegations against a senior officer of the spy agency ISI.

Khan has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance. Currently, Khan is facing over 140 cases related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence, inciting to violence.

