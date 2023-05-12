Imran Khan arrest update: Islamabad HC grants bail to former PM for two weeks

The Islamabad High Court that was hearing a bail plea by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case has granted him bail for a period of two weeks. The high court heard Khan’s bail plea for nearly 2 hours before granting him protection from arrest in the Al Qadir Trust case till May 25.

The court had to be briefly adjourned for nearly 2 hours amid slogan shouting by a lawyer in courtroom No 2 in support of the former prime minister. Khan had arrived at the court shortly after 11:30 am amid tight security, before undergoing security processes.

The PTI chief was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court a few days ago in a dramatic manner. Nationwide protests by his followers ensued. A three-member Supreme Court bench on May 11 had declared his detention illegal and ordered his immediate release.

The special division bench of the Islamabad High Court comprised Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

According to Dawn News, Khan’s lawyers filed four additional requests urging the high court to club all the cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and to direct authorities to provide details of all the cases registered against Khan.

Khan was arrested after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued an arrest warrant against the PTI chief. The violent protests, following the arrest by paramilitary Rangers, prompted the deployment of troops in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

The case revolves around NAB’s allegations that Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi received millions of dollars and land as bribe from an Islamabad-based real estate company, Bahria Town, in exchange for protection of the firm in a money laundering case. The land was given as a “donation” to Al Qadir Trust to set up a university. The non-profit organisation had only two trustees – Khan and Bushra Bibi.

