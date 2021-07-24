Indian Railways to transport 200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to Bangladesh on Sunday

The Railways is set to deliver a consignment of 200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on an Oxygen Express train to neighbouring Bangladesh on Sunday. This will be the first time that the life-saving gas is destined for delievery outside the country.

The train with 10 containers departed from Tatanagar in Jharkhand on Saturday and is expected to reach Benapol in Bangladesh tomorrow.

"First liquid oxygen tanker on rails 200 metric tonnes to Bangladesh loaded from Tatanagar, should reach tomorrow morning," the Railways said.

During the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus crisis in India when states were grappling with shortage of oxygen, the Railways began operating the Oxygen Express trains.

The railways rain around 480 such trains and carried 36,841 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen across the country since it stated operations on April 24, 2021.

Also Read: Railways gets Rs 7,200 cr PPP bids for private passenger trains

Also Read: Rooftop solar plant installed at Koraput railway station