Indians wanting to go to the US to study can now get a work permit faster

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the US has announced the expansion of premium processing of work authorisation for specific categories of international students, which is likely to benefit many Indian students who immigrate to the US to study Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

The statement by the USCIS reads, "US Citizenship and Immigration Services announces the expansion of premium processing for certain F-1 students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT) and F-1 students seeking science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) OPT extensions who have a pending Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, and wish to request a premium processing upgrade.”

The premium processing will begin on March 6, while other categories will begin on April 3, according to the public announcement.

USCIS Director Ur M Jaddou noted after the announcement that now the process will be more streamlined. He said, “The availability of premium processing for certain F-1 students, in addition to the ease of online filing, will streamline the immigration experience for a great many international students.”

Moreover, F-1 students in these categories can now file Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, online. The current paper version of this form is still being accepted by USCIS through mail.

Jaddou added, "The ongoing expansion of online filing is a priority for USCIS as we continue to create operational efficiencies and increase access to the immigration system for stakeholders, applicants, petitioners, requestors, and those we serve.”

Premium processing expansion for certain F-1 students will occur in phases, and students requesting premium processing should not file before these dates.

"As previously announced, the expansion of premium processing is part of USCIS' efforts to increase efficiency and reduce burdens to the overall immigration system, and is being implemented in a phased approach," the statement by USCIS added.

Also Read: Swiggy takes down controversial 'Holi egg' billboards - BusinessToday

Also Read: Swiggy pulls out of cloud kitchen business, sells vertical to Kitchens@ in share swap deal - BusinessToday