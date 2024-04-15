Iran-Israel hostilities: India to remain in touch with both Israel, Iran amid hostilities, says Jaishankar

Iran attacks Israel: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Sunday, said that India agreed to keep in touch with both Israel and Iran amid the hostilities between the two nations. Iran launched an attack on Israel early Sunday by firing hundreds of drones and missiles on Israel in retaliation to a suspected attack on its consulate in Damascus on April 1 that killed seven Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards including two generals.

Jaishankar said that he had a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Israel Katz, and shared India’s concerns. "Just concluded a conversation with Israel FM @Israel_katz. Shared our concern at the developments yesterday. Discussed the larger regional situation. Agreed to stay in touch," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

This comes after the Ministry of External Affairs expressed its concerns about the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran, and called for immediate de-escalation.

"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy," stated the MEA.

The MEA said India is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia, and the embassies in the region are in touch with the Indian community. "It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," it added.

Jaishankar also spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.Jaishankar spoke about the hostilities between Iran and Israel as well as the release of the 17 Indian nationals onboard a Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel.

The MSC Aries was seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, reportedly in view of its links with Israel. The MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) said it is working closely with relevant authorities for the well-being of the 25 crew members and return of the vessel.

White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson, soon after the seizure of the vessel, confirmed that the ship’s crew comprised Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Russian and Estonian nationals.