Iran scraps visa requirement for travellers from India, other nations to boost tourism

Iran has decided to remove visa requirements for visitors from India and 32 other countries to enhance tourism and promote international goodwill. With this, Iran has become the fourth country - after Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam - that has removed visa requirements for travellers from India.

Iran's Tourism Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami said the decision was aimed at boosting tourism and attracting more visitors from countries around the world. He also said that the efforts to boost tourism can neutralise Iranophobia campaigns.

The newly implemented visa-waiver programme in Iran extends to a total of 33 countries, including Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mauritius, Seychelles, Japan, Bosnia, Tanzania, and Vietnam, among others.

Iran has previously introduced visa-waiver programmes for several countries, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Oman, China, Armenia, Lebanon, and Syria.

The Islamic Republic News Agency reported that the number of foreign arrivals in Iran reached 4.4 million during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (started on March 21), an increase of 48.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Iran's move comes at a time when Tehran-backed forces are involved in direct conflict with Israel in the Middle East. Iran backs the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas, which carried out the deadliest surprise attack on Israel on October 7. In response, Israel has flattened Gaza, a territory earlier controlled by Hamas. Tehran also backs Lebanese Shia Islamist organisation Hezbollah, which is active on Israel's northern border.

As the conflict between Hamas and Israel began, Iran warned Tel Aviv of grave consequences if the Israeli forces entered Gaza. However, the US warned Tehran against any interference and advised the government to stay away from the war.