Israel declares 'state of war' after 5,000 rockets fired from Gaza: Report

Palestinian militants launched dozens of missiles into Israel early on Saturday, carrying out an unprecedented invasion, killing one woman in the attack, according to the news agency AFP. Israel declared a "state of war" in response to the incident after multiple infiltrations and rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. It also urged its citizens to stay indoors. The Israeli military said, “a number of terrorists have infiltrated into Israeli territory."

It said it was striking targets in the Gaza Strip as air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem, the news agency AP reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an emergency meeting of security officials, reported the news agency Reuters.

A rocket that struck a building in southern Israel critically injured a 70-year-old woman. The rocket shrapnel inflicted moderate injuries on a 20-year-old male elsewhere, said Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue agency.

Rocket impact reported in Ashkelon. Unclear if any injuries. pic.twitter.com/McHvSmXY0y — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 7, 2023

Ashkelon rocket impact site. pic.twitter.com/HVT8zytpsG — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 7, 2023

Several wounded reported: 1 woman wounded in critical condition, 1 man in moderate condition in separate locations



In video: Blaze as a result of a rocket hit in southern city of Ashkelon.#Gaza #Israel pic.twitter.com/oa5VpMuxVM — Ari Ingel (@OGAride) October 7, 2023

Mohammed Deif, the elusive leader of Hamas’ military wing, the group that opposes Israel, said in a rare public statement that it has launched a new military operation against Israel. He said that a total of 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel early Saturday to start the “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm”.

“We’ve decided to say enough is enough,” Deif said as he urged all Palestinians to confront Israel.

Mohammed Deif said that 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel early Saturday to begin “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm”. “We’ve decided to say enough is enough,” Deif said as he urged all Palestinians to confront Israel. Deif, who has escaped numerous Israeli assassination attempts, avoids making an appearance in public. His message was given through a recording.

These rocket launches followed weeks of escalating tensions along Israel's volatile border with Gaza and intense fighting in the West Bank that Israel occupied.

The rocket launches came after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel’s volatile border with Gaza and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Since Hamas took over the region in 2007, Israel has kept a blockade in place over Gaza. Since then, the enemies have fought four wars. There have been several rounds of more minor fighting between Israel and Hamas, and other smaller militant groups based in the Gaza region.

The Gaza economy has been entirely destroyed by the blockade, which restricts the flow of people and products into and out of the region. Israel claims the blockade is necessary to prevent militant organisations from stocking their weapons. The closure, according to the Palestinians, amounted to collective punishment.

(With agency inputs)

