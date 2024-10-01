Israel Iran War: Iran fires over 200 missiles at Israel, civilians take refuge in bomb shelters, no casualties

Iran has officially initiated an onslaught of over 100 missiles aimed toward Israel, resulting in sirens sounding throughout the nation and triggering extensive emergency measures. Israeli military confirmed that Iran has fired missiles at the country, with all civilians in the area shifted inside bomb shelters, AP reported on Tuesday night.

Swiftly reacting to the airborne threat, Israeli defense systems were promptly mobilised for interception. This aggressive maneuver signifies a notable heightening of tensions between the two countries, prompting a strong caution from the United States, which has pledged "severe consequences" if the situation escalates further. Israeli military stated that approximately 10 million civilians are targets of Iranian projectiles.

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. Israelis are instructed to remain alert and precisely follow the Home Front Command's instructions. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed life-saving instructions in various areas across the country. The IDF is doing and will do everything necessary to protect the civilians of the State of Israel," the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated in an official statement.

Israel Defense Forces tweets, "Sirens sound across Israel. All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel"

Earlier this evening, the US issued a statement suggesting Iran is on the verge of launching a ballistic missile strike against Israel, a senior White House official said, AFP reported. This concerning announcement comes in the wake of Israeli military actions against Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based militant group backed by Iran, marking a significant escalation following a series of airstrikes that have resulted in numerous casualties over the past week.

Top highlights:

1. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that the Tuesday missile attacks were in retaliation for the killings of Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilforoushan.

All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel.

3. Israel’s military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, stated on Tuesday that any missile strike from Iran is likely to be on a large scale. He urged citizens to take refuge in safe rooms should such an event occur, Reuters reported

4. In a TV address, Hagari also confirmed that the barrage of rockets aimed at the Tel Aviv region, which triggered air raid sirens, was launched by Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group operating out of Lebanon.

5. Iran's official IRNA news agency has confirmed the launch of a missile attack on Tel Aviv. Reports from Israeli media, cited by news agency Reuters, suggest that up to 100 missiles were launched.

6. Videos depict debris from missiles being intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome and Arrow defence systems, descending onto Tel Aviv. The Israeli defence forces have also acknowledged hearing blasts in Jerusalem and other locations. There have been no reports of casualties thus far.

7. The army has issued a statement advising Israelis to remain in protected spaces until further notice, as Iran's attack is ongoing. The explosions heard are from intercepted or fallen projectiles, according to a report by news agency AFP.

8. Israel Defense Forces wrote: RAW FOOTAGE: Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews. This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone.

RAW FOOTAGE: Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews.



This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone.

9. Iran's attack on Israel is a "legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts," Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York posted on X on Tuesday. "Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue. Regional states and the Zionists' supporters are advised to part ways with the regime," the mission wrote.

Iran's legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime—which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran—has been duly carried out. Should the Zionist regime…

10. Israel has halted air travel in and out of the country, while Iraq, located to the east of Jordan, has closed its airspace, as reported by Reuters. Prior to these actions, all take-offs and landings at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv were stopped following missile launches from Iran towards Israel, as announced by Israeli army radio.

11. German airline Lufthansa announced on Tuesday that it will refrain from flying through Iranian, Iraqi, and Jordanian airspace until October 2 due to an increase in armed conflict in the region. As a result, flights to and from Amman and Erbil have been temporarily suspended.