'It's been hell': Fifa World Cup about to begin, but Qatar fan villages still look like construction sites 

Qatar is decked up to host the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup 2022 in a few hours. However, fans have started uploading footage of the hellish conditions in fan villages - a makeshift arrangement to accommodate lakhs of football spectators who have gathered in Qatar.

The fan villages have cabin-style and casual camping and caravan accommodation. They are located in and around the outskirts of Doha and include a variety of on-site facilities as well as a number of food and beverage outlets with a variety of offerings.

While the first match is just hours ago, the fan villages still look like construction sites.

Thousands of England and Wales World Cup fans will be staying at the Rawdat Al Jahhaniya fan village, but footage and pictures have shown piles of debris, torn-up grass, and industrial equipment still present on the scene.

After arriving at a fan park close to Lusail Stadium, some FIFA World Cup visitors had to walk for an hour to find drinking water.

BBC's Rhia Chohan said that guests slowly checking into a fan village near Lusail Stadium find they can’t buy drinking water without a wristband.

"It’s 30 degrees. Nearest shop an hour walk. No one knows where the wristbands are. We’re told the festival is meant to kick off at 6.30 pm," she said.

The Guardian reported that promised amenities like a fitness center, theater, and tennis court are also missing.

Small air conditioners inside the cabins can't cool the area during the day and are too noisy at night to be useful.

One fan who is a writer posted, "You’d think after China and Russia they’d have learned not to hold major sporting events in dictatorships but hey, that’s FIFA for you! Qatari officials are threatening to smash cameras of fans filming the harsh conditions inside the World Cup Fan Village."

You’d think after China and Russia they’d have learned not to hold major sporting events in dictatorships but hey, that’s FIFA for you!



Qatari officials are threatening to smash cameras of fans filming the harsh conditions inside the World Cup Fan Villagehttps://t.co/KrmEWRJCDn — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 19, 2022

“This is what £185 [$330AUD] a night gets you in the Qatar World Cup fan village. Good luck getting any rest. The noise of the air conditioner [that doesn't keep the container cool during the day] helps drown out the rest of the racket,” another fan posted.

Also Read: 'Qatar bribed eight Ecuadorian players': Explosive match-fixing claim rocks FIFA World Cup 2022

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch first match, all about opening ceremony