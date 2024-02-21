Japan introduces new 6-month digital nomad visa for 49 countries, India not on the list: Report

Japan has floated a new digital nomad visa, which will be available by the end of March 2024. Under the new visa programme, a person can legally live and work remotely from anywhere in Japan for six months. The visa caters to those with an annual income of ¥10 million ($68,300) or more. The visa will allow citizens of 49 countries to stay in the nation for up to six months and India is not on this list of countries.

A digital nomad is a person who works remotely but only stays in one place for a short or mid-term period. A Japan Times report stated that digital nomads, individuals who work remotely while moving between locations for short or medium-term stays, from 49 countries and territories, will be eligible for the "specified activities" visa category. This extends to self-employed applicants as well.

The list of eligible nations includes all EU countries, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Monaco, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom. As of now, India is not on the list.

These eligible nations have signed a tax treaty with the country or are visa-exempt when visiting Japan.

The call to make the visa for a six-month period was done after surveying digital nomads, most of whom indicated a desire for longer stays beyond the current 90-day visa-free short-term stay limit. Working remotely will be allowed from any place in Japan without the need for official employment in the country.

To qualify for this visa, individuals need to be employed by a foreign employer or company or own a business that is operable from any location globally. The visa is primarily aimed at IT experts and other highly skilled professionals.

Applicants must have their own health insurance policy. The visa covers to the applicant's spouses and children, allowing them to accompany the digital nomad in Japan.

Nomadlist.com, a website that monitors tens of thousands of digital nomads, calculates that there are approximately 35 million digital nomads worldwide, with most of them originating from North America and Europe.

Over 50 countries currently offer digital nomad visas, each with varying lengths of stay. South Korea permits stays of up to two years, whereas Taiwan allows for three years, with the possibility of applying for permanent residency afterward.

