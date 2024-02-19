India drops down in world's most powerful passports ranking, France sits at the top

The Henley Passport Index 2024 has been unveiled, showing France at the pinnacle while India's passport ranking has dropped one place from the previous year, descending from 84th to 85th spot.

This fall in India's ranking might be unexpected considering the fact that the number of countries offering visa-free travel to Indian passport holders has risen from 60 to 62 this year.

France leads the 2024 Henley Passport Index, with its passport holders enjoying visa-free entry to 194 nations.

Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain also feature in the top ranks. Pakistan retains its 106th position from last year, while Bangladesh has slipped from 101st to 102nd.

Maldives, India's neighbour, holds its strong 58th position, with visa-free travel to 96 countries for its passport holders. Despite Iran, Malaysia, and Thailand recently announcing visa-free entry for Indian tourists, India's ranking has declined.

The Henley Passport Index, which has been compiling data for the past 19 years, derives its rankings from the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) specialized data, covering 199 passports and 227 worldwide travel destinations.

Updated monthly, the index serves as a global benchmark for independent nations' citizens. The Henley Passport Index data shows significant changes in global mobility over the past two decades. In 2006, people could travel visa-free to an average of 58 countries, which has nearly doubled to 111 countries this year.

In the realm of geopolitics, the potency of a country's passport serves as a noteworthy metric for gauging its soft power. A robust passport empowers citizens to traverse the globe with ease, eliminating the need for visa requirements in their global travels.

China experienced a slight increase in its passport ranking, moving from 66th place in 2023 to 64th this year. This shift was influenced by the country's decision to provide visa-free access to numerous European nations as part of its efforts to rejuvenate the tourism sector in the aftermath of the pandemic-induced economic challenges.

Meanwhile, the United States saw an improvement in its ranking, advancing from the 7th to the 6th position. Notably, this occurred despite the ongoing debate surrounding its anti-immigration stance, which remains a divisive topic leading up to the upcoming Presidential elections.

