Justin Trudeau 'booed,' faces protests at mosque visit over his response to Israel-Hamas war

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was met with an unpleasant surprise during his visit to a mosque in Canada. Members of the mosque expressed their disapproval over his response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, displaying their dissatisfaction by booing the leader.

People assembled at the mosque yelled "shame" at Trudeau and encouraged the facilitator not to allow the Canadian Prime Minister to speak at the podium.

As Justin Trudeau stepped out of the mosque in Toronto, citizens including a woman with a sign reading 'Stop the genocide,' booed and verbally confronted the Canadian Prime Minister over the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. The growing discontent and agitation echoed in the question she posed to Trudeau, "How many Palestinian children need to be slaughtered before you call for a ceasefire?"

As many as 33 MPs recently signed a letter to Canada's Prime Minister urging Canada to join the call for an immediate ceasefire and to assist in the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

Israel has placed a total blockade on the packed enclave, with relief agencies saying that hospitals are overcrowded due to a lack of food, fuel, and water.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the International Muslims Organization of Toronto on Friday. Trudeau's attendance at the Organization was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office, with its spokesperson Mohammad Hussain releasing a written statement, as noted by The Toronto Sun, amplifying Trudeau’s intent. Hussain stated that Trudeau attended the meeting “to show his support to those impacted in the Muslim community from the horrific events in the Middle East."

Trudeau has maintained a studiously neutral position amidst the escalating Israel-Hamas war without taking definitive sides. He has been navigating a delicate diplomatic line, making poised remarks on this volatile matter. Trudeau, in contrast to a variety of international responses, has declared that Israel has the “right to defend itself” against the attacks instigated by Hamas.

Trudeau has reiterated his country's commitment towards promoting peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by endorsing a two-state solution. According to Trudeau, Hamas, despite its significant role, does not singularly define the will and sentiment of all Palestinians or adequately represent wider Muslim and Arab communities. Trudeau expressed his profound concern over the current state of affairs in Gaza. In an effort to alleviate the dire humanitarian conditions emerging in the war-torn territory, the Prime Minister has called for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor. Such a corridor would ensure the passage and delivery of essential supplies such as food, fuel, and water to Gaza's civilians.

Also Read: Adani raises $3.5 bn from 10 global banks to refinance debt for ACC, Ambuja acquisitions