King Charles denies to pay for Prince Andrew's Rs 32 lakh Indian guru

King Charles has reportedly refused to pay for a £32,000 annual bill for the services of an Indian healer guru hired by Prince Andrew.

Andrew, 63, had submitted the £32,000 (Rs 32 lakh) annual invoice to the privy purse expecting it to be signed off without any challenge, The Sun reported. However, King Charles told his brother that he will have to pay it himself.

The privy purse is the private income of the British monarch.

The Duke of York has been seeking treatment from the Indian guru for several years, sources told The Sun. The male yogi is said to treat Andrew using chanting, massages and holistic therapy in the privacy of his £30 million mansion.

The expenses bill was previously signed off by Andrew's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September last year.

A source told The Sun that "While the Queen was always happy to indulge her son over the years, Charles is far less inclined to fund such indulgences particularly in an era of a cost-of-living crisis."

"Families are struggling and would rightly baulk at the idea of tens of thousands paid to an Indian guru to provide holistic treatment to a non-working royal living in his grace and favour mansion.

“This time the King saw the bill for the healer submitted by Andrew to the Privy Purse and thought his brother was having a laugh. In the past, these types of expenses would be signed off no questions but that is not the climate in the new era,” it added.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his patronages and royal roles by the Queen last year after sex abuse claims made by Virginia Giuffre.

In another blow, the Duke is set to have his £2,49,000-a-year grant slashed by Charles next month.

Also Read: Big relief for NRIs! US may extend H-1B visa grace period to 180 days

Also Read: America's MQ-9 drone vs Russia's Su-27 fighter jet: Two high-tech war machines that collided over Black Sea

Watch | What is the 'land-for-job' scam case against Lalu Yadav? All you need to know