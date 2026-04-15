Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Perplexity has grown its revenue fivefold -- from no revenue to $100 million and further to $500 million -- while keeping team expansion relatively modest, CEO Aravind Srinivas said, underscoring the company’s rapid scale-up.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Srinivas said the company continues to view itself as a startup despite its rapid financial growth. He noted that team strength increased by 34 per cent, underscoring the company's focus on efficiency and lean operations.

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"Perplexity started as a small business tool for ourselves. We had 4 people and no revenue with AI at our fingertips. The pivot to Computer is actually a full circle. Founders are using it to grow companies that matter to the economy and their communities. It’s rewarding to see it now powering small businesses and startups in big ways. Perplexity is still a startup. We just 5X’ed revenue from $100M to $500M with only 34% growth in team size. 2x revenue growth in 2026 with same small team. And we’re just warming up. Everyone here works at a small business, and everything we build is for people who build," Srinivas wrote.

Perplexity started as a small business tool for ourselves. We had 4 people and no revenue with AI at our fingertips.



The pivot to Computer is actually a full circle. Founders are using it to grow companies that matter to the economy and their communities.



It’s rewarding to see… https://t.co/MXH6UrVeLe — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) April 13, 2026

Separately, Srinivas appeared on the All-In Podcast last month, where he discussed the impact of AI on jobs, productivity, and the future of work. During the conversation, he said that while AI may lead to job displacement, it also has the potential to boost efficiency and create new opportunities.

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He suggested that the ongoing shift could pave the way for a "glorious future," encouraging more people to start their own small businesses.

"The reality is most people don’t enjoy their jobs… There’s suddenly a new possibility, a new opportunity, to use these tools, learn them, and start your own mini business," Srinivas stated.

"Even if there is temporary job displacement to deal with, that sort of glorious future is what we should look forward to," he added.