King Charles III coronation: Guests start arriving at Westminster Abbey, check list of Indians to be present at ceremony

London is all set to host King Charles III's coronation ceremony today, and some famous Indians are also invited to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and actor Sonam Kapoor are among the Indians invited to King Charles III's coronation ceremony.

The ceremony will host heads of state, governments, and foreign dignitaries for the royal spectacle last witnessed 70 years ago when the monarch's mother, Elizabeth, was crowned the Queen.

Dhankhar, who will officially represent India, reached London yesterday along with his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar, for the star-studded event.

According to the Variety report, Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.

Adding to the guest list, two dabbawalas from Mumbai will represent their fraternity at the coronation event, according to news agency ANI. They bought a Puneri turban and a shawl made by the Warkari community to gift the King on the special occasion.

During his India visit in 2003, Charles visited Mumbai's renowned lunchbox delivery men. The dabbawalas were also invited to Charles' wedding with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Several Indian community workers, who have been associated with the King's charity initiatives, are also invited, including a self-made consultant and a chef.

Indian-origin chef Manju Malhi will be attending the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort. She was awarded a BEM by Charles’ mother late Queen Elizabeth II for her services to the community in London during the Covid-19 response.

Sourabh Phadke, a 37-year-old architect from Pune who graduated from Charles' Foundation's Building Craft Programme and the Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts, has been invited to the ceremony.

According to Buckingham Palace, Gulfsha, 33, awarded the Prince's Trust Global Award last year, is invited too. She is from Delhi. She now works for a consultancy firm, providing price estimates for construction projects.

Indian-origin Jay Patel from Canada is also on the guest list for completing the Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment programme last May. He has secured a chef's job at the iconic CN Tower in Toronto, the palace said.

Rishi Sunak, the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain, will recite from the biblical book of Colossians at the coronation ceremony. He and his wife, Akshata Murty, will also lead the procession of flag-bearers.

At the ceremony, Sunak’s other Indian-origin peers will represent several faiths. Lord Indrajit Singh will represent the Sikh faith, while Lord Syed Kamall, who is of Indo-Guyanese descent, will represent the Muslim faith.

