King Charles III coronation: Prince Harry flies commercial to UK for coronation ceremony

Prince Harry arrived in the United Kingdom on Friday on a commercial American Airlines aircraft ahead of his father, King Charles III's coronation. Harry arrived on American Airlines flight AA136 from Los Angeles alone, as per a Daily Mail report.

The report added that passengers on the flight were surprised to see the British royal among them.

The sighting also put to rest rumours that the 38-year-old might take a private aeroplane to London for the coronation, a claim that had sparked criticism of the British royal.

While Prince Harry, Meghan's husband and Duke of Sussex, will attend the coronation ceremony today, the Duchess and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will stay back in California, Buckingham Palace announced. Harry and his wife Meghan quit royal duties in 2020.

The palace said in a statement, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

While Harry will attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey, London, on Saturday, he is not expected to perform any official duties. He is returning home to his family for the first time since he attacked the Royals through his memoir "Spare" and a series of television interviews.

After his brother Prince William, and William's three children named, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Wales, Harry is fifth in line for the throne.