'Last minute disaster': Twitter slams Wales for losing 0-2 against Iran at FIFA World Cup

Iranian football fans celebrated when the country scored twice after the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a stunning 2-0 win over Wales that breathed new life into their FIFA World Cup campaign and left their opponents flat on their backs and facing a make-or-break decider against England.

After Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 87th minute, Iran produced a remarkable finale, with Roozbeh Cheshmi driving home to give them the lead before Ramin Rezaeian added another in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

Twitter users said Wales' capitaluation was a "last minute disaster" as the country is now potentially out of the World Cup.

Iran, who had been facing elimination if they lost, were almost unrecognisable from the side that was thrashed 6-2 by England in their opener, and they were deserved winners even if they left it very late.

◉ 2022's first red card

◉ 2022's first goal outside the box

◉ Latest match-winning goal on record

◉ Mehdi Taremi's incredible display



Wales 0-2 Iran has made a strong claim for Game of the Tournament. ♨️#FIFAWorldCup — Squawka (@Squawka) November 25, 2022

Heartbreak for Wales and Gareth Bale 💔 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 25, 2022

Carlos Queiroz's side were twice denied by the woodwork in the second half at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium and made the most of the extra man after Hennessey was given his marching orders following a dreadful head-high challenge on Mehdi Taremi.

The win moves Iran to three points in Group B, two more than Wales, who were held to a 1-1 draw by the United States in their opener, with England and the U.S. facing each other later on Friday.

