Vodafone Idea announces new roaming plans for FIFA World Cup in Qatar; check details

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VI), on Thursday, announced launch of international roaming plans for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The telco's new international roaming plans come with validity ranging from 7 days to 28 days, it said in a statement.

“Vi is the only telecom brand offering the best and widest range of International Roaming (IR) packs starting from 7 Days to 28 Days validity giving its users a wide bouquet to choose from depending on the length of their stay in Qatar," said the telco.

Vodafone Idea’s new roaming plans are priced at Rs 2,999, Rs 3,999, Rs 4,499, and Rs 5,999 and offer local outgoing calls and to India of 200 minutes, 300 minutes, and 500 minutes each for the two top-end plans, respectively. All incoming calls are free, it added.

In addition to this, these plans also offer 35 minutes of outgoing calls to the rest of the world, along with SMS limit between 25-100, depending on the plan.

The company added, “The huge data bundled with the Vi IR pack allows users to roam freely and use more data during matches to stream live and post on social media.”

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) grew 17.93 per cent to Rs 7,356.54 crore in April-June 2022, revealed telecom regulator TRAI in its latest report.

As on September 30, 2022, the company's total gross debt, excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due, stood at Rs 2.2 lakh crore.