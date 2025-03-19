'Left is the party of violence & hate': Musk says as FBI investigates 'potential act of terrorism' after Tesla vehicles torched in Las Vegas

Several Tesla vehicles were destroyed in Las Vegas after being set on fire at a service centre. The attack, marked by the word "Resist" sprayed in red, is being investigated by the FBI as a potential act of terrorism. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, condemned the attack as "terrorism" and criticised the left for promoting "violence" and "hate."

Related Articles

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department characterised the incident as a "targeted attack", highlighting the use of a firearm and Molotov cocktails by the perpetrator. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the situation could have escalated if the fire had reached the vehicles' batteries.

The attack is part of a disturbing trend of arson against Tesla vehicles, with similar incidents having occurred in Kansas City and South Carolina.

The attacks coincide with increasing criticism of Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration, particularly his push for federal worker layoffs. This has led to a boycott of Tesla by some critics, with individuals selling their cars and applying anti-Musk stickers, such as "I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy."

🚨🇺🇸FBI NOW PROBING TESLA ARSON AS TERRORISM



The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is now investigating a firebomb attack on Tesla’s Las Vegas facility after a suspect torched cars with Molotov cocktails and fired into vehicles.



Trump has vowed to treat Tesla vandals as… https://t.co/awbZITbhvF pic.twitter.com/vHCs5TYzgv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 19, 2025

The financial repercussions for Tesla have been significant, with the company experiencing declining sales. Further adding to the company's woes, a doxing website called 'Dogequest' leaked personal information of Tesla owners, demanding proof of vehicle sale for removal of details.

Despite the controversies, Musk has found support from former President Donald Trump, who recently purchased a Tesla as a gesture of solidarity. Trump praised Musk as a "great patriot" amidst the backlash.

While Tesla vehicles have increasingly become targets of vandalism, Musk insists that the company has done nothing to deserve such "evil attacks." He has publicly lamented the violence, noting, "This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong."

As the FBI continues its investigation, the incidents underscore the heightened tensions surrounding Musk's political involvement and its impact on Tesla and its stakeholders.