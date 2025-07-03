Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota, 28, dies in car crash, alongside brother, days after his wedding

Liverpool forward and Portugal international Diogo Jota has reportedly died in a car accident in northwestern Spain, alongside his younger brother André Filipe. As per reports from Marca and the BBC, the fatal crash occurred on the A-52 highway near Palacios de Sanabria in the Zamora province.

The two brothers, aged 28 and 26, were reportedly travelling in a Lamborghini when the vehicle experienced a tyre failure while attempting to overtake. The car left the roadway, burst into flames, and ignited a nearby patch of vegetation. Emergency responders from Zamora’s Provincial Council attended the scene, but both men were declared dead on-site.

The incident comes less than two weeks after Jota celebrated his wedding with partner Rute Cardoso in Porto on June 22. Photos shared publicly captured the couple celebrating the occasion with their three children.

Jota launched his professional journey at Paços de Ferreira before transferring to Atlético Madrid. His career gained momentum in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers, eventually earning him a move to Liverpool, where he became a key figure in the attacking lineup.

At the Merseyside club, Jota won multiple domestic honours, including the FA Cup and League Cup, under former manager Jürgen Klopp. Under the leadership of Arne Slot, he was part of the squad that secured the 2024–25 Premier League championship.

Representing Portugal, Jota had been a consistent selection for international duty. He played in several major tournaments, including the recent UEFA Nations League, where he featured in the final’s extra-time win over Spain, and also appeared at Euro 2024.

