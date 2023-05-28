Max Verstappen dominates rain-soaked Monaco Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso P2 and Esteban Ocon P3

Max Verstappen, the double world champion, showcased his exceptional driving prowess as he led an eventful Monaco Grand Prix from start to finish in treacherous wet conditions. The victory not only extended Verstappen's lead in the Formula One championship by 39 points but also secured Red Bull their sixth consecutive win of the season.

After a procession of 51 laps under dry conditions, the race took an exciting turn when a downpour drenched the track. Navigating the slippery and challenging circuit, Verstappen displayed remarkable control and skill, ensuring he maintained his position at the front of the pack.

Fernando Alonso, the seasoned Spaniard representing Aston Martin, delivered an impressive performance, securing second place. However, he finished a substantial 27.9 seconds behind Verstappen at the chequered flag.

Completing the podium was Frenchman Esteban Ocon, representing the Renault-owned Alpine team. This achievement marked Alpine's first podium finish of the season, adding to the excitement of the race. Meanwhile, Mercedes' seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, secured fourth place while also claiming an additional point for setting the fastest lap.

Reflecting on his victory, Verstappen remarked, "That was a real Monaco." He described the race as incredibly slippery, acknowledging the difficulty of maintaining the balance between pushing hard and preserving time in such challenging conditions. Verstappen even brushed against the barriers a few times, highlighting the demanding nature of the race at the iconic Monaco circuit.

Verstappen's win in Monaco holds significant value as it marks his fourth victory of the season, the second at this prestigious event, and the 39th of his career. Notably, his teammate and closest title rival, Sergio Perez, faced a considerable setback after starting from the back of the grid due to a qualifying crash. Perez demonstrated resilience by finishing the race in 16th place, despite being two laps down.

The remainder of the top positions saw Mercedes' George Russell securing fifth place, while local hero Charles Leclerc finished sixth for Ferrari. Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, McLaren's Lando Norris, and Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri rounded out the points-scoring positions.

Verstappen's commanding lead from the start on medium tires set the tone for his victory, with Alonso, who opted for the harder compound, closely trailing him. As rain engulfed the circuit, drivers grappled with the challenging conditions, sliding perilously close to the barriers. They eventually pitted for intermediate and full wet tires.

Verstappen's strategic decision to delay his pit stop to coincide with the rain proved fruitful. Alonso, on the other hand, initially pitted for medium tires but had to make an additional stop for intermediates, losing a potential opportunity to challenge for the lead.

Alonso expressed his admiration for Verstappen's performance, stating, "Max drove super well on the medium tires and extended that first stint. We didn't have any chance, and then the rain made things a bit complicated out there." He further commended the drivers' ability to keep their cars on track despite the challenging conditions and expressed surprise at the absence of safety car interventions.

While Alonso celebrated his fifth podium finish of the season, a notable achievement for Aston Martin, his teammate Lance Stroll retired from the race after multiple incidents with other competitors.

Among the few drivers who did not finish the race were Haas' Kevin Magnussen and Williams' Logan Sargeant, who fell victim to a collision caused by Nico Hulkenberg of Haas, resulting in a five-second penalty for the latter.