'May Allah help us': Pakistan netizens on Shell announcing exit from country

Pakistani netizens lamented at the exit of Shell from its Pakistan unit with the sale of its 77% shareholding in the local business.

The move came after Shell Pakistan (SPL) suffered losses in 2022 due to exchange rates, the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, and overdue receivables, and as the country faces a financial crisis and economic slowdown.

"To support its intention to high-grade and simplify its portfolio, Shell Petroleum Company Ltd... has initiated a sales process to sell its 77.42 per cent shareholding in Shell Pakistan Ltd," a spokesperson for Shell Pakistan said in an email to Reuters.

That includes "all of SPL’s Downstream businesses and SPL’s 26% ownership of Pak-Arab Pipeline Company Ltd (PAPCO)," the spokesperson added. Its Downstream businesses include Mobility and Lubricants.

"This is just tip of the iceberg," said a Twitter user on this news while quote tweeting a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tweet on Shell's exit. People slammed the Pakistan Army, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for the sorry state of economic affairs that led to Shell's exit from the country after 125 years.

This is just tip of the iceberg. One just doesn't understand why the power corridor doesn't see what's coming ahead. In Lahore, every second shop on the main boulevards is available for rent.



Sorry state of affairs. https://t.co/BuJF0junGg — Pak Lawyers Forum (@PLF_Officials) June 14, 2023

Shukriya kis ka karna hai..... ITNI TARAKI ka? https://t.co/1uaNpvFJeT — AyeshaAlli (@AyeshaAlli78) June 14, 2023

Why should they stay in Pakistan when 40 percent of petrol and diesel is being smuggled from the borders thanks to our border security forces who deliberately fail to contain smuggling 🫡 https://t.co/JBWfgeOp3M — Opinionless Spirit (@OL_Spirit) June 14, 2023

What they had done to our country. Shell Pakistan is selling its stakes due to uncertainty and political turmoil. May Allah help us! 🙏 #ShellPakistan#ImranRiazKhan #AdilRajaArrested https://t.co/DDvYf5OcfH — shehzad ahmad (@Shehzad556) June 14, 2023

Mubarik kis ko deni hay? ☹️



So sad to hear such news almost daily. Domstc & Multi natl businesses closing dily, 100's of ppl loosing jobs. Where will this situation lead us to?



Is any1 even concerned abt the Nation's suffering? No, coz their own households r not suffering yet! https://t.co/BjU8aKuD3a — Sana Khan (@Sunnyfunny786) June 14, 2023

Shell Pakistan Ltd’s intent to sell stakes & exit Pakistan ending over 125+yrs of presence.

— Shukriya @OfficialDGISPR @CMShehbaz & nonetheless @MIshaqDar50 - slow clap for the genius duffers 👏 🫡 pic.twitter.com/AWOzLcxL7u — camar  (@camarmir) June 14, 2023

SPL is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The company said in a notice to the exchange that the announcement "does not impact SPL's current business operations, which continue".

It said in the notice that Shell Petroleum Company had notified its board of directors of its intention to sell the holding in a meeting on June 14.

"Shell has entered into a process and wants to be transparent," the spokesperson said.

"These decisions are not taken lightly, and Shell’s focus will now be on pursuing a safe and smooth divestment and continuing to deliver safe, reliable operations."

With inputs from Reuters

