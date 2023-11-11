Miss Universe’s Thai owner JKN files for bankruptcy days before the 72nd pageant

JKN Global Group, a media distribution company, has officially filed for bankruptcy, as communicated by CEO Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip in a letter addressed to shareholders on November 9. The formal petition for business rehabilitation was submitted the day before this announcement.

In his communication, Jakrajutatip assured that regular business operations would continue unabated during the process of addressing the company's liquidity issues through legal channels. He highlighted the commitment to ensuring fair protection for all stakeholders. The upcoming competition in El Salvador scheduled for November 18 is expected to proceed as planned.

A notice posted on JKN's official website corroborates this information and reiterates the company's dedication to upholding the legacy of Miss Universe, assuring that JKN Global Group will continue to carry forward the vision established from the inception of its involvement.

Back in July, JKN unveiled several diversification initiatives beyond its core activities such as broadcast, ticket sales, and sponsorships within the Miss Universe business realm. These initiatives encompassed ventures into skincare, spa services, and the travel sector. As of now, there have been no indications of alterations to these expansion plans.

More about Miss Universe

The Miss Universe contest brings together women from around the globe, showcasing not only their physical beauty but also their intelligence, poise, and commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

The Miss Universe pageant has a rich history dating back to its inception in 1952. Over the years, it has evolved into a symbol of empowerment for women worldwide, emphasising the importance of education, humanitarian efforts, and cultural exchange. The competition has grown beyond a mere showcase of physical attractiveness, transforming into a platform for advocating social causes and fostering goodwill among nations.

The pageant consists of various segments, including the national costume showcase, the swimsuit competition, and the evening gown presentation. These segments serve as a testament to the contestants' versatility, allowing them to express their individuality while adhering to the pageant's standards of sophistication and style.

While the glitz and glamour of the Miss Universe competition captivate audiences worldwide, the heart of the event lies in its commitment to philanthropy. Contestants often engage in charitable initiatives, using their platform to raise awareness and support for a myriad of social causes, from education and healthcare to environmental conservation.

Miss Universe titleholders become ambassadors for change, leveraging their influence to bring attention to issues that matter. Whether through international speaking engagements, collaborations with non-profit organisations, or hands-on involvement in community projects, these women become catalysts for positive transformation on a global scale.

