More trouble for Imran Khan: Ex-Pakistan PM indicted in Toshakhana case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case on Wednesday, a day after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). In November last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) found Imran Khan guilty of committing "the offence of corrupt practices" and disqualified him as a member of the National Assembly.

Toshakhana (royal treasury) stores precious gifts given to the heads of state, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Imran Khan is accused of buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the prime minister at a discounted price from Toshakhana, and sold them for profit.

The indictment comes just a day after Imran Khan was arrested by the NAB - an anti-corruption organization in Pakistan. However, his arrest has plunged the country into crisis as thousands of his supporters have started violent protests in several cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Multan.

On the first day of the protest, the protesters stormed the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and put the residence of a military commander on fire in Lahore. They also set Radio Pakistan's building on fire in Peshawar.

Iftikhar Firdous, a Pakistani journalist, said 4 bodies and 27 injured had been received at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. "Some of them have been identified and others have not. The situation on the road is now becoming more violent. More than 30 arrests have also been made," he said.

Another journalist set the situation was going out of control in Pakistan. "Firing in Peshawar. The footage is very ugly. Things are going out of control. Please save this country," Ihtisham Ul Haq wrote on Twitter.

Dawn reported that an ambulance was set on fire by protestors and destroyed near Jinnah Park on Peshawar's GT road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ambulance was transporting injured persons to the hospital.