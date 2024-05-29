Nikki Haley sparks controversy by writing 'Finish Them' on Israeli shell

Former US presidential candidate Nikki Haley was seen touring locations close to Lebanon's northern border when she was seen putting the words "Finish Them" on an Israeli shell.

Danny Danon, a former UN ambassador and member of the Israeli Knesset, shared the photo on social media platform X on Tuesday while he was with Haley during her visit.



In the post Danon wrote, ""'Finish Them'. This is what my friend the former ambassador Nikki Haley wrote. " The post showed Haley writing the words with a purple marker on the bomb.

Finish them!



זה מה שכתבה היום חברתי, השגרירה לשעבר, ניקי היילי על פגז במהלך ביקור במוצב של תותחנים בגבול הצפון.



הגיע הזמן לשינוי משוואה - תושבי צור וצידון יתפנו, תושבי הצפון יחזרו.



צה"ל יכול לנצח! pic.twitter.com/qvLNCXPl7o — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 28, 2024

Under Donald Trump, Haley served as a stern UN envoy; her term coincided with Danon's.

Based on the most recent Israeli government data, an AFP count shows that 1,189 people, largely civilians, were killed in Hamas's October 7 strike on southern Israel, which set off the Gaza conflict.

Moreover, 252 captives were taken by militants; 121 of them are still in Gaza, including 37 who the army claims are dead.

On the other hand, the health ministry of Gaza reported that at least 36,096 Palestinians have died as a result of Israel's retaliatory attack, the majority of them were civilians.

After suffering significant losses to Trump in Republican primary races, Haley, 52, withdrew her candidacies for president in March. This week, she declared her support for Trump in the general election.

She is not a candidate for vice president under Trump, but she continues to be a potential candidate for president in 2028 US elections.

Following a fatal attack on Rafah over the weekend, the White House announced on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is not changing his stance on Israel, but he is also not "turning a blind eye" to the suffering of the Palestinian people.