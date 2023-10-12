'No power switch will be turned on in Gaza unless...': Israel's new warning to Hamas

Israel has sent a stern warning to Hamas that the blockade won't be lifted in Gaza unless it releases the Israeli hostages. Israel has ordered a complete siege of the Palestinian enclave, cutting all supply of food, water, and fuel in retaliation to Hamas' surprise attack on the Jewish state on Saturday. As per reports, Gaza's sole power station has stopped working as it has run out of fuel.

Today, Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said his country would not allow the basic resources or humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas released the people it kidnapped during its surprise attack.

In a tweet, he said: No electrical switch will be turned on, no water pump will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home."

"Humanitarianism for humanitarianism. And no one can preach morality to us," he further wrote.

Hamas has taken 150-plus Israeli hostages and threatened to execute them if Israel continued to strike civilians in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, Reuters reported that Qatar was negotiating with Hamas and Israel to free Israeli women and children seized by the terrorist group in exchange for the release of 36 Palestinian women and children from Israel's prisons. That was two days ago, and so far no positive developments have come with regards to the release of Israeli hostages.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to strike Hamas targets in Gaza. In another warning to Hamas, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said: "The "ISIS" of Gaza will not exist on our borders. The IDF will destroy Hamas."

Israel's army chief Herzl Halevi said Gaza will never look the same again. "We will reach a situation where those who lead Gaza will face severe consequences; we will dismantle it," he was quoted as saying by Haaretz.

"Those who remain there should understand very well that such actions are not taken against the State of Israel. It will take time, and it requires patience."

