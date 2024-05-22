Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestinian State, Israel calls back its Ambassadors

Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced on Wednesday that they recognise the Palestinian state, prompting condemnation from Israel and happiness among Palestinians. Swiftly responding, Israel called back its ambassadors from Norway and Ireland in protest.

The rapid succession of declarations began with Norway, where Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store emphasised the significance of acknowledging a Palestinian state for fostering peace in the Middle East.

Store asserted that Norway will formalise its recognition of a Palestinian state on May 28, aligning with the Arab peace plan and underscoring the country's commitment to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

Norway, known for its advocacy of a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasised that the recognition extends to Palestine all rights and obligations of an independent state.

The Norwegian government lauded the progress made by Palestinians towards a two-state solution since the Oslo Agreement of 1993, noting the establishment of key national institutions essential for statehood.

The decision to recognise a Palestinian state, made in the midst of rising tensions in Gaza, highlights a renewed drive towards a durable peace deal, with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris expressing feelings of optimism and solidarity. Coordinating efforts with Norway and Spain, he highlighted the move as a pivotal step towards resolving the conflict through a two-state solution.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez echoed similar sentiments as he announced Spain's recognition of a Palestinian state on May 28. Sánchez's declaration in the Spanish Parliament reflected a continuity of support towards Palestine's aspirations for statehood, aligning with the collective efforts of like-minded nations to advance the cause of peace and stability in the region.