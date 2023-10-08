Over 100 kept as 'prisoners' by Hamas: Israeli government

The Israeli government has alleged that Hamas terrorists are holding over 100 people as "prisoners" in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel after a surprise attack by Hamas has increased to more than 600. Authorities stressed that the death toll is not final and is likely to rise.

Tel Aviv rang war alarms on Saturday when a surprise attack from Hamas dubbed 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood' was launched on the Israeli city. This assault was reportedly one of the most unprecedented in recent years, featuring a barrage of nearly 3,000 rockets and a covert infiltration into the country's southern towns.

As the Hamas assault reached 22 areas up to 15 kilometres from the Gaza border, the battle erupted into gunfights and hostage situations. According to Israeli forces, the operation is still ongoing in eight places as of Sunday.

The Israel's Government Press Office showed that at least 100 Israelis are now being held captive in Gaza. According to an infographic posted on GPO's Facebook page, "100+ kidnapped, 2,000+ injured, 600+ murdered."

Until recently, Israel has declined to reveal the number of hostages, either civilians or troops.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Embassy in Israel has announced the unfortunate loss of roughly ten Nepali students as a result of the continuing violence.

On October 7, it was announced that at least seven Nepalis had been injured, and that 17 more were being taken captive by Hamas in various locations of Israel. The bleak discovery was made by Nepal's Ambassador to Israel, providing light on the terrible situation these people are in in the midst of the battle.

