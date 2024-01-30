Pakistan: Bomb blast in Balochistan kills three members of Imran Khan's PTI

At least four people were killed and five were wounded in a bomb blast at a PTI rally in Balochistan’s Sibi on Tuesday, Dawn reported. Salar Khan Kakar, Provincial General Secretary Balochistan for PTI, said that three workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf were martyred and 7 were injured. The blast happened just hours after PTI chairman and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

سبی میں تحریک انصاف کے قومی اسمبلی کے امیدوار صدام ترین کی ریلی پر بم حملہ۔ تحریک انصاف کے تین ورکرز شہید ہیں اور 7 زخمی ہیں۔ ہم اس دلخراش واقعے کی شدید مزمت کرتے ہیں اور مطالبہ کرتے ہیں کہ تحریک انصاف کے ورکرز کے بجائے دہشتگردوں کی سرکوبی کی طرف توجہ دی جائے۔



Sibi Station House Officer (SHO) Zakaullah Gujjar said the condition of most of the injured people was critical and expressed fears that the death toll could rise. The SHO said the security forces reached the blast site immediately after the incident was reported and cordoned off the area. "A bomb disposal squad is collecting evidence from the crime scene."

The PTI said the blast occurred at an election rally organised by party-backed candidate Saddam Tareen, who is contesting the upcoming polls from the NA-253 (Ziarat) constituency. It said three party workers were killed while Tareen remained unhurt. "We strongly condemn this heartbreaking incident and demand that attention should be given to suppressing terrorists instead of PTI workers,” the party said.