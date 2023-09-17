Pakistan gets first-ever contender for Miss Universe, but fundamentalists say 'it's shameful'

Karachi-based Erica Robin earlier this week won the title of "Miss Universe Pakistan" and now she is all set to represent Pakistan at the international Miss Universe pageant to be held in El Salvador later this year. Robin is the first Pakistani to qualify for the coveted crown.

Many people in Pakistan celebrated Robn's achievement, but it raised a conflict among the orthodox forces, who questioned how someone could represent Pakistan in an official capacity without obtaining any official approval from the authorities.

A religious scholar, Taqi Usmani, was one of the first to express disapproval of the pageant and demand that the government take notice and action against those in charge of the whole process. He further insisted that any perception that these women were "representing Pakistan" is a myth.

Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan also tweeted on this matter and said that training and participation in such pageants was "shameful" for Pakistan.

Similarly, journalist Ansar Abbasi also questioned which government gave permission to a Pakistani woman to compete in the beauty pageant. Information Minister Murtaza Solangi responded to his tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said that the government has formally nominated no one to participate in the pageant.

However, several people found this level of official inspection of something as small as a beauty pageant offensive. Many came forward to criticise the government for making such a fuss about this small thing.

Speaking to Dawn, a former chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Yusuf said that after Malala Yusufzai and Sharmeen Chinoy faced backlash, this young woman is now facing similar kinds of attacks in the country. “This attitude is misogynistic and condemnable,” she said.

"Attacking Pakistani women who become famous on the world stage has become the norm. Why are women's achievements abroad seen as a blot on the nation's morals?" she added.

Meanwhile, after winning the title, Robin said that she is honoured to be the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan, and she wanted to highlight the beauty of Pakistan.

“I am honoured and humbled to be the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan, and I want to highlight the beauty of Pakistan. We have a beautiful culture that the media is not talking about, Pakistani people are very generous, kind, and hospitable. On top of that, I would like to invite everyone to visit my country and try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines and explore our enchanting nature, our snow-capped mountains, our greeneries and our progressive landscapes,” she said.

