‘Jawan’ box office collection day 10: Shah Rukh Khan’s film nears Rs 450 crore in India  

‘Jawan’ box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has set the box office on fire ever since its release. The film has crossed the Rs 439 crore mark in India within 10 days of its release. Jawan made Rs 75 crore on its first day, Rs 53.23 crore on its first Friday, Rs 77.83 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 80.10 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 32.92 crore on its first Monday, Rs 26 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 23.20 crore on its first Wednesday, Rs 21.60 crore on its first Thursday, taking its first week collections in India to Rs 389.88 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's film went to make Rs 19.10 crore on its second Friday. Jawan is estimated to have collected Rs 440.48 crore in India within 10 days of its box office run.

The film is expected to earn Rs 35.73 crore on its second Sunday, taking its total collections to around Rs 475.62 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk. Jawan is now hurtling towards the Rs 500 crore mark at the India box office.

The film logged an overall 37.29 percent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Saturday. Jawan had an overall 33.51 percent occupancy across its Tamil shows and an overall 29.40 percent occupancy across its Telugu shows on the same day.

Jawan sold a total of 12,05,742 tickets from tracked shows alone in India and made around Rs 32.60 crore in ticket sales on Saturday. Out of the Rs 32.60 crore ticket sales all over India, Jawan made a total of Rs 31.06 crore from ticket sales for its Hindi shows.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan focuses on the poignant journey of a man who sets out to correct the wrongs in the society with the help of a group of women. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and Nayanthara as a cop who is tasked with taking down Khan’s character.

It also features Vikram star Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. Jawan also features Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in key roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7.

