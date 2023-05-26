Pakistan health minister claims Imran Khan's medical report shows consumption of cocaine and alcohol

Traces of alcohol and cocaine consumption have been found in the body of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said, citing a medical report in a press conference. The medical test was done when he was under arrest in a corruption case.



If proved true, Imran Khan is likely to face more legal action apart from more than 100 cases. After being arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Imran Khan's urine sample was taken at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad. The use of "toxic chemicals" such as "alcohol and cocaine" was disclosed in the initial medical evaluation, according to the health minister.



Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government is planning to make Imran Khan's medical report public, further claiming that Khan's mental stability was suspicious. He also said that there was an "inappropriate gesture" and that the ex-PM's conduct was not that of a "fit man.”



This is not the first time Imran Khan has been embroiled in such nefarious activities. His ex-wife Reham Khan had earlier accused the PTI chief of snorting coke.



“The typical day’s cocktail would generally consist of half an ecstasy tablet and one or two lumps of coke, followed by two to three sedatives at night," Reham Khan had claimed.



Khan, 70, and several top leaders of his party are facing cases in connection with the violence that erupted after the PTI chief's arrest on May 9 in a corruption case.



On May 9, violent protests erupted after paramilitary Rangers arrested Khan from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises. His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander's House, the Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to Khan's arrest. The mob also stormed the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time.



Thousands of Khan’s supporters were arrested following the violence that the powerful Army described as a “dark day” in the history of the country.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that those involved in attacks on military installations would be tried in the military courts while those charged with attacks on civilian targets would be prosecuted under civilian laws.

