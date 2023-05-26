Crisis-hit Go First extends flight cancellations till May 28

Cash-strapped Go First airline, which is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings, on Friday said that it has cancelled all flights until May 28 due to operational reasons. This comes after the airline had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations till May 26.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 28th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/zqHcMarRJc for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us.



"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 28, 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," the airline said in a tweet.



The airline, which stopped flying from May 3, recently expressed hope that it is working on a plan to resume operations at the earliest. The carrier is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings following admission of its voluntary plea by the National Company Law Tribunal on May 10. However, the insolvency proceedings have been opposed by some lessors that are looking to take back aircraft leased to the airline by them.



Earlier, the aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had asked the airline to compensate passengers who booked tickets for cancelled flights. The airline has also stopped ticket sales. According to reports, the aviation regulator will perform an evaluation of Go First's preparedness to resume operations.



As per a Reuters report, Go First CEO Kaushik Khona has promised employees that April salary will be credited prior to the company's start of operations.



The DGCA intends to conduct an audit of the cash-strapped carrier to assess its readiness to resume operations. The audit will look at the airline's preparedness and compliance with aviation laws. It has also asked the budget airline to submit a complete plan for resuming operations, including details on the availability of operational planes and pilots, within 30 days, according to the news agency PTI.



Go First attributed its financial difficulties on engines manufactured by Pratt & Whitney. The airline's financial woes are said to be due to concerns with these engines.

