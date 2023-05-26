Reliance to launch popular corn chips Alan’s Bugles in India

Reliance Retail Ventures’ FMCG arm and its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) announced on Friday that it will launch popular corn chips snacks Alan’s Bugles in India. It is a popular snack in global markets such as the UK, UK and the Middle East. With this, the company will foray into the western snacks category.

Bugles snacks brand has a rich heritage of over 50 years and is owned by General Mills. Minneapolis-based General Mills’ portfolio includes popular brands such as Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Nature Valley, Haagen-Dazs, Cheerios, Old El Paso, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry and more.

RCPL said in a statement that they want the “aspirational Indian” to taste and enjoy premium offerings. “We intend to actively participate in the growing western snacks market with greater focus on taste profile and overall experience,” it said, adding that it aims to expand its footprint in the FMCG market.

Alan’s Bugles chips will be available at a pocket-friendly price point, starting at Rs 10 for flavours such as Original (Salted), Tomato and Cheese.

Sheshadri Savalgi, Finance Director at General Mills India, said, “General Mills is thrilled to have one of its most globally loved brands – Bugles in India. Bugles are iconic cone-shaped corn chips with a light and airy crunch. What started in 1964 as the first delicious horn-shaped corn chip, has expanded across the globe.”

The launch of the chips will start from Kerala and gradually expand across India. RCPL’s FMCG portfolio includes offerings such as Campa, Sosyo and Raskik, as well as daily essentials under Independence, confectionery under Toffeeman, biscuits under Maliban and home and personal care range under Glimmer and Dozo.

On Thursday, the company announced the completion of its acquisition of 51 per cent stake in Lotus Chocolate Company that manufactures chocolates, cocoa products and cocoa derivatives, and supplies its products to chocolate makers and users across the world.

