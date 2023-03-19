Pakistan police charges former PM Imran Khan with terrorism charges

Pakistan Police on Sunday charged former Prime Minister Imran Khan, 17 of his aides, and dozens of supporters with terrorism and other offences, news agency AP reported.



This comes after workers of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clashed with Police in front of the court where the former Pakistan Prime Minister was scheduled to appear in the graft case. Riot police used batons and tear gas, as Khan supporters hurled firebombs and rocks at the cops.



Earlier, Khan urged supporters to 'come out' and prove the government wrong. Khan said the government was thinking that if he was arrested, the country would fall asleep. "Come out, and prove them wrong," he said in a video message.



Almost 50 cops were injured, and a police checkpoint, as well as many cars and motorcycles, were set on fire. 59 of Khan's followers were arrested, according to police.



Khan never appeared in court to face charges of selling official gifts received while in government and concealing assets.



Two non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Imran Khan on Monday after he failed to appear in courts in cases linked to the Toshakhana reference and threatened a woman additional district and sessions judge, according to Pakistan's daily Dawn.



An Islamabad district and sessions court issued arrest warrants against Khan after he skipped hearings in the Toshakhana case. The court also directed police to present him in court by March 18.

Also Read: 'If I'm jailed or killed...': Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's message to supporters as police move to arrest him