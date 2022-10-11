Pakistan to purchase over 6 mn mosquito nets from India to contain rising cases of malaria: Report

Pakistan’s well being ministry has accredited the purchase of over 6 million mosquito nets from India, because the nation scrambles to contain the unfold of malaria and different vector-borne ailments due to the unprecedented floods, in accordance to a media report on Tuesday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is utilizing monetary sources offered by Global Fund to purchase the nets for Pakistan, a Geo.television report stated.

The WHO officers stated they’re planning to receive mosquito nets as early as attainable and are hopeful that these can be obtained by subsequent month by way of the Wagah route, the report stated.

More than 1,700 individuals have been killed, 33 million displaced and a 3rd of the nation was submerged underneath water within the worst floods to hit Pakistan, caused by unprecedented rains since mid-June.

In September, the WHO warned {that a} surge in ailments like malaria may cause a “second disaster.” Last week, the WHO warned of 2.7 million malaria cases in 32 districts in flood-hit Pakistan by January 2023.

“Malaria is spreading at a rapid pace in 32 flood-affected districts of the country where thousands of children are infected with the mosquito-borne disease,” officers stated.

Pakistan’s well being ministry had sought permission to procure mosquito nets from India final month, the report stated.

The official stated that they had requested the Global Fund for the association of mosquito nets for the 26 most-affected districts of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, the place Plasmodium Falciparum cases have been reported.

