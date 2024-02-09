‘Pakistanis protect your vote’: Imran Khan’s PTI says results withheld due to ‘historic win’ of the party

Pakistan general elections: Despite the polls concluding at 5 pm on Thursday, Pakistan still awaits the results of its general elections marred by sporadic violence and suspension of mobile and internet services. Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said on Friday that the “unprecedented voter turnout” has stunned the system and that attempts were made to alter the poll results that have gone in their favour.

While the process of announcing results has begun, the process has been slow. Khan’s PTI has now expressed concerns and reservations regarding the delay. It has alleged that the results of Pakistan general elections have been withheld fearing the historic victory of the party. PTI said that its supporters have shocked and worried the entire system.

"Supporters of Tehreek-e-Insaaf have shocked and worried the entire system with the historic turnout, fearing the historic victory of Tehreek-e-Insaaf is now withholding the results and altering Form 45…Pakistanis protect your vote, go to your polling stations, RO offices and stop manipulation of results," it said on X on Friday.

PTI also said that there are fresh reports coming of their candidates suddenly losing after maintaining a clear lead in various constituencies. “Let the world know that the clear and overwhelming mandate of the people of Pakistan is being stolen. Despite unprecedented pre poll rigging & oppression, there was a record, massive turnout on polling day,” it said.

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged political leaders and segments of the society to maintain a “calm atmosphere”. "As Pakistan awaits the results of the elections, I encourage all political leaders and society segments to maintain a calm atmosphere…I continue to follow the situation in Pakistan closely, including the general elections that took place today. I am also concerned about reports of incidents of violence and casualties, and the suspension of mobile communications services,” he said, urging Pakistanis to refrain from the use of violence and any actions that could increase tensions.

Mobile services in Pakistan were suspended soon after the voting started due to "deteriorating security situation". A day before the election, twin terror attacks killed at least 30 in Balochistan.

On election day, at least 12 people, including 10 security personnel, were killed as the forces repulsed 51 terrorist attacks aimed at disrupting the polling.

