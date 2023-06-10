Pakistan's budget forecasts modest growth amidst economic crisis, seeks IMF lifeline

Pakistan's economic woes continue to deepen as the country grapples with a severe economic crisis. Against this backdrop, the recently presented budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 has projected a modest 3.5 per cent economic growth, described by the finance minister as a "realistic target." However, the budget's fiscal deficit and GDP growth projections reflect the gravity of the situation. Concurrently, Islamabad is actively seeking additional bailout funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to alleviate the growing economic strain.

Budget Projections and IMF Bailout

Pakistan's finance minister, Ishaq Dar, has emphasised that the 3.5 per cent economic growth projection is intentionally conservative, indicating a cautious approach to economic recovery. While he remains hopeful that Pakistan will pass the upcoming ninth IMF review, he expressed doubt about subsequent reviews. The budget forecasts a meagre GDP growth of just 0.29 per cent, highlighting the urgent need for remedial measures. Furthermore, the fiscal deficit for the next fiscal year is projected to reach 6.54 per cent of the GDP, indicating significant financial challenges ahead.

Fiscal Constraints and IMF Review

Dar acknowledged the limited scope within the budget to further reduce the fiscal deficit target. He attributed this constraint to the prevailing economic crisis, which has been exacerbated by the lack of timely bailout funding from the IMF. Pakistan faces a series of economic crises, and unless the necessary financing commitments are secured, unlocking the remaining $6 billion of the IMF funding remains uncertain. To date, Pakistan has managed to secure commitments of only $4 billion, primarily from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Debt Management and Credible Financing

Under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, the government has decided against debt rescheduling with the Paris Club creditor nations and seeking haircuts on its debt. While this approach signals a commitment to honour existing obligations, it further underscores the urgency to secure credible and firm financing commitments. Closing the $6 billion gap in the funding requirement is crucial for Pakistan to overcome its current economic challenges and revitalize its financial stability.

Pakistan's economic crisis has reached a critical juncture, necessitating immediate measures to avert further deterioration. The country's budget for the upcoming fiscal year reflects a cautious growth projection, highlighting the prevailing economic challenges. As Pakistan seeks additional bailout funds from the IMF, the finance minister's apprehensions regarding future reviews underscore the urgency of securing sustainable financing commitments. With limited room to manoeuvre the fiscal deficit target, Pakistan must navigate its economic challenges while actively seeking credible solutions to unlock the necessary funding and ensure a path toward recovery and stability.