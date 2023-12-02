Paraguay sacks official for signing deal with Nithyananda's fictional country Kailasa: Report

The Paraguayan government has reportedly sacked an official for signing a memorandum of understanding with representatives of the United States of Kailasa, Nithyananda's fictional country. Arnaldo Chamorro, who worked in the Agriculture Ministry in Paraguay, had signed a “proclamation" with representatives of the United States of Kailasa, AFP reported.

The memorandum recommended that the "government of Paraguay actively explore the establishment of diplomatic relations with Kailasa and supports its admission as a sovereign state to various international organizations, including the United Nations".

“They came and expressed a wish to help Paraguay. They presented several projects, we listened to them and that was that,” the official said. Chamorro, who was sacked on Wednesday, said the fake officials of Kailasa also met his minister Carlos Gimenez.

KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam had posted the development on social media platform X.

"We're thrilled to announce that the United States of Kailasa, the ancient Enlightenment Hindu Civilizational Nation, and the First Sovereign State for Hindus, has officially established a sister city relationship with Maria Antonia Municipality in Paraguay," said KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam on X.

Exciting News! 🤝 United States of KAILASA and Municipality of Maria Antonia, Republic of Paraguay enter into bilateral relations!



We're thrilled to announce that the United States of Kailasa, the ancient Enlightenment Hindu Civilizational Nation, and the First Sovereign State… pic.twitter.com/Yjo41Iz5RP — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam (@SriNithyananda) November 2, 2023

The signed document, which was drafted on the ministry's letterhead and official seal, stated that Chamorro salutes "the honorable Nithyananda Paramashivam, sovereign of the United States of Kailasa" and praises his "contributions to Hinduism, humanity and the Republic of Paraguay".

Later in a radio interview, Chamorro revealed that representatives of the "fictional" country met with Chamorro and Agriculture Minister Carlos Giménez, where they assured to help Paraguay with a variety of issues.

During the interview, Chamorro admitted that he didn't know where Kailasa was located and said he signed the document because they offered to help Paraguay with a variety of issues, including irrigation, PTI reported.

In an offical statement, the agriculture ministry said "procedural errors" were committed and said the memorandum "cannot be considered official" nor confer any obligations on the state of Paraguay.

Numerous photos are being posted on Kailasa's social media accounts, where representatives of the fictional country can be seen signing agreements with local leaders of the María Antonia and Karpai municipalities.

'United States of Kailasa' is a self-proclaimed country founded by Nithyananda, who is accused of rape and kidnapping. He fled from India in 2019. He is wanted in India on several charges, including sexual assault. On its offical website, Kailasa is described as the “revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation which is being revived by displaced Hindus from around the world".

Many news reports have claimed that Nithyananda’s country is set up on one of the islands near Ecuador.

