Paris Olympics: French Sprinter barred from wearing hijab, allowed to wear a cap instead

A major step forward for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris is that French sprinter Sounkamba Sylla will be allowed to cover her hair at the opening ceremony with a cap. The decision was made in response to a dispute in which Sylla claimed her hijab originally prevented her from taking part.



The French Ministry of Sports, the French Olympic Committee, the French Athletics Federation, and the luxury clothing company Berluti—which is slated to provide the French delegation with specially designed uniforms for the occasion—all participated in the decision-making process. The opening ceremony, which is set for July 26, will involve an athlete march along the famous Seine River.



In a statement released Thursday, the French Olympic Committee detailed the agreement, noting, “She was offered the possibility of wearing a cap during the parade, which she accepted.”

This compromise aligns with France's strict principle of "laïcité," a form of secularism that separates religion from state affairs and prohibits religious symbols, such as hijabs, in public service roles.

Previously, on Wednesday, the president of the French Olympic Committee emphasised that athletes representing France are required to adhere to the country’s secular values, which had included a ban on wearing hijabs during the Games.

Expressing her gratitude for the resolution, 26-year-old Sylla took to Instagram to share her relief. “We finally reached an agreement so that I could take part in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games,” she wrote. “I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your mobilization and support since the beginning.”

Sylla is set to compete in both the women’s and mixed relay events for France and has previously participated in competitions wearing a black headscarf. Earlier this year, a similar arrangement allowed her to wear a specially designed blue cap with a fabric strip to cover her hair during the European Championships in Rome.

