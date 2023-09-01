Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan join India in rejecting China's new map

China's new national map, which includes disputed territories in the South China Sea, has been met with protests from several Southeast Asian countries. After India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam have all rejected the map, saying it violates their territorial claims.

India on Tuesday protested China’s new "standard map" laying claim over Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin. India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while reacting to the Chinese move, "Just making absurd claims does not make other people's territories yours."

The map was published by China's Ministry of Natural Resources on August 28.

What the other countries are saying

The Philippines, which has a long-running dispute with China over the South China Sea, said the map is "illegal and has no basis under international law."

Malaysia also said it does not recognise the map, calling it a "provocation." The Malaysian government also said that it will send a protest note to China over the latter's claims on the South China Sea which also covers Malaysia's maritime areas. The map holds no binding authority over Malaysia, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam said the map "violates its sovereignty" and "void and violates international law." A spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on Thursday, “Vietnam strongly reiterates its consistent stance on the sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly), and resolutely rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the "nine-dash line" in the East Sea.”

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, also rejected the map, saying it is "not recognised by the international community." Foreign ministry spokesperson Jeff Liu told Taiwan News that "Taiwan, the Republic of China, is a sovereign and independent country that is not subordinate to the People's Republic of China.”

China has defended the map, saying it is a "standard map" that is used for "internal purposes." However, the map has been met with widespread criticism from countries in the region, who say it is a sign of China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea. The dispute over the South China Sea is a major source of tension in the region.

The United States has also been critical of China's claims in the sea and has pledged to support its allies in the region. The new map is likely to further complicate the dispute and could lead to increased tensions between China and its neighbours. States and territories with borders on the sea include the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Vietnam.

