Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are gearing up for a potentially epic showdown inside the Octagon, and it seems they are both dead serious about it. Fans eager to witness this clash of tech titans will have to reach into their pockets as the spectacle is expected to be a pay-per-view event.

UFC president Dana White recently revealed to TMZ Sports that he had engaged in conversations with both billionaires regarding their ongoing social media feud. Zuckerberg, inquisitive about Musk's challenge, reached out to White to gauge the situation. Meanwhile, Musk, true to his bold nature, confirmed his genuine intentions to participate in the fight.

White wasted no time in stoking the excitement surrounding the anticipated bout. While still in the early stages of planning, he proclaimed that this would be the most colossal fight in the history of the world, surpassing anything witnessed before. His confidence soared as he predicted that the fight would shatter all previous pay-per-view records, leaving the McGregor-Mayweather extravaganza in the dust.

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. I think it triples [Mayweather-McGregor]. There’s no limit on what this thing can make,” he said.

The rivalry between the tech moguls stems from their history of animosity, with the fight challenge emerging as reports circulated about Zuckerberg's Meta working on a Twitter competitor. The brewing conflict between their respective companies adds fuel to the fire, heightening the anticipation for their physical confrontation.

While a typical UFC pay-per-view event commands a price of $80, White announced that the Musk-Zuckerberg spectacle would require a slightly heftier sum of $100. Nonetheless, considering the combined net worth of these two billionaires, who currently hold the top and tenth positions on the global wealth list with a staggering $340 billion in total, the fight is poised to break all financial records.

White confidently predicted that the financial success of the McGregor-Mayweather fight, which generated over $600 million in revenue, would pale in comparison to the earnings from Musk and Zuckerberg's clash. In 2017, Mayweather walked away with $275 million, while McGregor pocketed $85 million. However, White firmly believed that the Musk-Zuckerberg showdown would easily triple those figures, highlighting the limitless potential of the event.

Interestingly, both Musk and Zuckerberg appear to have philanthropic motives behind their involvement in the fight. White suggested that instead of seeking personal financial gains, the tech giants would battle it out to raise funds for charitable organisations of their choice.

“These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity,” White said.

The quarrel began Tuesday when Musk tweeted he was "up for a cage match" with Zuckerberg, who's trained in jiujitsu. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg, 39 who has posted pictures of matches he's won on his company's Instagram platform, asked Musk, 51, to “send location” for the proposed throwdown.

“Vegas Octagon,” Musk tweeted, referring to an events centre where mixed martial arts (MMA) championship bouts are held.

"If this is for real, I will do it," Musk tweeted. He later said on Twitter that he had "this great move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

