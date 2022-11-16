PM Modi gifts paintings and artworks to world leaders at G20 Bali Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted paintings, silver bowls and artwork to world leaders at the G20 summit in Bali. PM Modi gifted Kangra miniature paintings, a form of Pahari paintings which portray 'Shringar Rasa,' to the United States. These exquisite paintings are made with natural colours by master painters from Himanchal Pradesh.

Modi gifted Mata Ni Pachedi, a handmade textile of Gujarat meant to be an offering in the temple shrines which house the Mother Goddess, to the UK. The name Mata Ni Pachedi is derived from the Gujarati words 'Mata' meaning 'mother goddess', 'Ni' meaning 'belonging to' and 'Pachedi' meaning 'backdrop'. First Indian-Origin leader from Britain, Rishi Sunak attended the summit and had his first meeting with PM Modi.

PM Modi gifted an Agate bowl, formed of chalcedonic-silica, which is found in underground mines of Rajpipla and Ratanpur in riverbeds, to France, Germany and Singapore. Agate's flexibility allows the craftsperson to transform the stone into a range of products. Agate can be used as home decor objects as well as fashion jewellery.

The Prime Minister gifted Italy a Patan Patola Dupatta, i.e. a scarf. The dupatta was packed in a decorative 'Sadeli box. The complex motifs placed in this exquisite dupatta (scarf) are inspired from the 'Rani ki Vav', a stepwell in Patan, built in 11th century AD, which is an architectural marvel known for its precision, details and beautiful sculptural panels.

Pithora paintings from Chhota Udaipur, Gujarat were India's gift to Australia. These paintings depict of the cave paintings that tribals used to make reflecting the social, cultural and mythological life and beliefs of those tribals.

Over a metre long Kanal Brass set, played in parts of Himalayan India was gifted to Spain. It is used on ceremonial occasions, such as the processions of village deities. It is also used to welcome the leaders of the Himachal Pradesh. This traditional musical instrument is manufactured in Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh.

PM gifted Indonesia, the host country, a silver bowl from Gujarat and a Kinnauri shawl from Himachal. The silver bowl is made by the skilled metalsmiths of Surat region. The shawls are made using the extra-weft technique of weaving.

In total 19 countries are part of the G20 namely: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

