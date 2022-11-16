India takes over G20 presidency from Indonesia; to officially assume charge from Dec 1

Indonesia President Joko Widodo handed over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the 17th intergovernmental summit in Bali on Wednesday. India will officially assume the G20 presidency on December 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the closing G20 session that taking over the presidency of G20 is a moment of pride for every Indian citizen and LIFE– Lifestyle for Environment will play an important role.

The Prime Minister further said that during its stint as the G20 chair, India will organise meets in different states and cities of the country and make it a catalyst for global change.

He added that women-led development will be a focal point of the G20 agenda in 2023. Besides this, he said that India will work jointly with other G20 nations toward bridging the digital divide. PM Modi said, “The principle of 'data for development' will be an integral part of the overall theme of our Presidency “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said India has contributed ‘constructively’ to the drafting of the G20 ‘outcome document.’ The G20 grouping comprises India, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, China, Canada, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, Mexico, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, the Republic of Korea, and the European Union.

The G20 Summit took place on November 15 and 16 in Bali, Indonesia. It is a forum for international economic cooperation and represents 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and two-thirds of the global population.

